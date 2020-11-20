Microsoft Edge update adds a built-in digital coupon tool

Microsoft Edge, the browser the company released earlier this year, has received new features in the latest software update, including built-in digital coupons. According to Microsoft, the browser tool will automatically find and alert the user to any coupons available when on a retailer’s website.

A number of browser extensions providing access to coupon codes are available, some more useful than others, but there’s that one big downside: they come from third-party sources. Microsoft is offering its users a new built-in coupon tool that functions similarly to extensions, alerting users when a coupon is available for the product they’re browsing.

Users can click on a blue shopping tag in the URL bar when alerted to see the available coupon codes. Assuming one is available, you can copy and paste it when checking out on the retailer’s website; there’s also the option to auto-populate the codes when checking out.

Microsoft has also launched what it says is a more proactive price comparison tool for Edge. The tool is called Collections and it can now show users other price options through different retailers when they’re browsing products online. Collections presents users with links to cheaper options.

As well, Edge has received a tab ‘enhancement’ that involves a tab page with new tools related to online shopping. Users who enable the feature will be able to access ‘Deals,’ a portal to discounts and other offers. Microsoft has also added a ‘Daily Brief’ option for seeing breaking news.