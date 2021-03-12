Metro 2033 is free to keep on Steam, but not for long

Every once in a while, Steam will offer a game for free for a limited time – generally over the course of a weekend. One of those weekends is happening now, with Steam offering free copies of Metro 2033. The game is yours to keep if you add it during your library while it’s free, but you don’t have long to do it.

Metro 2033 is free on Steam from now until March 15th at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. As always, games that are claimed for free through Steam don’t drop trading cards, but that’s really the only caveat you need to consider when claiming Metro 2033. As is usually the case with these free game promotions, Metro 2033 is going free for the weekend to promote a larger Metro franchise sale.

Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus (along with all of its DLC) are on sale throughout the weekend. Both Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux are on sale for $3.99 each, while Metro Exodus – the latest game in the series – is on sale for $13.59. Sam’s Story and The Two Colonels, which are DLC expansions for Metro Exodus, are on sale for $7.19 and $3.19, respectively, or you can pick up both of them in the Metro Exodus Expansion Pass for $9.99.

In this case, it might be better to shell out the $3.99 for Metro 2033 Redux rather than going with the free copy of Metro 2033. Metro 2033 Redux offers a few different gameplay improvements over the original version, as it introduced a number of features and enhancements that first shipped with Metro Last Light. Then again, it’s hard to argue with a free game, so at the very least, you could claim the original Metro 2033 and take it for a spin to figure out if dropping the $4 on Metro 2033 Redux is worth it.

Whatever you might decide to do with Metro 2033 and its sequels, you’ve only got a few days to do it, as Steam’s free to keep Metro 2033 promo and the Metro franchise sale will wrap up on March 15th.