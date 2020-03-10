Mercedes-Benz Vito and eVito Van debut for the European market

Mercedes-Benz has been producing Vans for commercial uses for a long time. The automaker is currently talking about the Vito, and eVito vans that it promises are based on strengths like versatility, flexibility, and a balanced price to performance ratio. Both of the models are extensively updated inside and out for 2020.

The eVito is aimed at companies or owners who need an electric passenger vehicle with no emissions and promises a high-torque electric motor and a driving range of 421 kilometers or 262 miles per charge. The standard Vito uses an “efficient and powerful” four-cylinder diesel engine from the OM 654 engine family. Highlights for the facelifted 2020 eVito include 201 horsepower, while the diesel engine in the standard version produces up to 236 horsepower.

Both versions can be had with Airmatic air suspension and promises enhanced safety thanks to active brake assist and MB’s Distronic system. The rear camera has been improved to make backing up easier, and the vehicle offers a digital rearview mirror. To keep drivers entertained while on the go, the vans come with new infotainment systems.

Both vehicles have improved interiors with new seat covers, and the radiator grille has a unique design. The eVito van is an emissions-free vehicle explicitly designed for passenger transportation. Mercedes says that the vehicle will work as a hotel shuttle, MPV taxi, or ride-sharing services vehicle. It does have a different look than other vehicles in the range. The electric drivetrain powers the front wheels only, and it features a fixed ratio transmission, cooling system, and power electronics in a compact unit. Energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery.

The electric van can be charged using an AC charger at home or public charging stations. Mercedes says that it can charge from 10 to 80 percent and under 45 minutes using a rapid charging station. The van comes in two different lengths, including a basic version that is 202 inches long or an extra-long version measuring 211 inches. The van can also be fitted with a pair of rare bench seats or face-to-face seating. The standard Vito can be had with engines making 101 horsepower, 134 horsepower, 160 horsepower, or 189 horsepower.