Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic EV updated with a faster charger

Mercedes-Benz is doing very well with electric vehicles, with the company bragging that it has sold a total of 45,000 EVs and plug-in-hybrids globally as of Q3 2020. It sold around 2500 EQC EVs in September alone. The automaker has announced updates for the EQC 400 4Matic that should make it more popular with buyers.

The update includes a new water-cooled onboard charger with an output of 11 kW. That updated charger significantly shortens the time for easy charging of the battery packs. With a newly updated charger, the 80kWh battery can be charged in seven hours and 30 minutes from 10 to 100 percent.

Previous versions of the vehicle featured a 7.4 kW charger that required 11 hours to charge the battery from 10 percent to 100 percent. Mercedes notes that the new vehicle’s battery pack can be charged even faster using a DC charging station. Using the Mercedes me Charge network featuring more than 350,000 AC and DC chargers in 26 countries, owners can charge worldwide.

Mercedes says that the EQC was the first all-electric vehicle to be integrated into its ongoing production at the Bremen plant in May 2019. The electric vehicle is produced on the same line that builds the C-Class Saloon and Estate as well as the GLC and GLC Coupe. Batteries used in the EQC are produced by Mercedes owned subsidiary called Accumotive.

The vehicles are also built in China, where EV’s are increasingly popular. Production in Beijing is part of Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. The same Chinese facility builds the vehicle and the battery packs. For those unfamiliar with the EQC, it has a range of 220 miles, according to the EPA.