Mega Pokemon GO bracelets leaked, cutting way for first update

Soon Pokemon GO will have the glorious oddity of the Mega Pokemon. This temporary evolution mechanic appeared with Generation VI and included necessary Mega Stones and specific stones for each individual Pokemon which could go Mega. Users will likely find Pokemon like Mewtwo, Lucario, Aggron, and Ampharos able to Mega evolve once this mechanic is active in Pokemon GO.

Mega Evolution was actually teased by the official Pokemon channel and brand back in July of this year. It was briedf, and it didn’t give us a whole lot of info – but it was real! Take a peek at the video below to see!

GO Mega clothing appeared in the most recent update to Pokemon GO, in the game code. That means it’s not yet active, but it’s a definite indication that we’ll be seeing Pokemon GO Mega Evolutions in the very near future.

Included in the latest leak via Pokeminers Toronto were four different colors of the same sort of item. There’s a GO Mega Bracelet, a Team Mystic GO Mega Bracelet, a Team Valor GO Mega Bracelet, and a Team Instinct GO Mega Bracelet. So you’ll go Red, Yellow, Blue, or colorless.

Pokemon likely to get a Mega Evolution in the Pokemon GO Mega system in the near future include Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Alakazam, Gengar, Kangaskhan, Pinsir, Gyarados, Aerodactyl, Mewtwo, Ampharos, Scizor, Heracross, Houndoom, Tyranitar, Blaziken, Gardevoir, Mawile, Aggron, Medicham, Manectric, Banette, Absol, Garchomp, Lucario, and Abomasnow.

It’s also possible that Pokemon GO will skip over the original order of the Mega Pokemon release in the game series. This would mean we’re also getting Audiono, Gallade, Lopunny, and others, immediately. In any case, we’re waiting for that Mega Banette and the most awesome Mega of all, Mega Sableye. He’s going to get a MASSIVE stone. He won’t be the most powerful Pokemon in the game, by any means… but he looks amazing!