MediaTek Dimensity 920 and 810 bring 5G to mid-range phones

Network operators and smartphone makers have been pushing 5G to everyone for quite a few years now, but those efforts will be in vain if few people have devices that can actually connect to it. Most high-end phones since last year come with 5G support, of course, but those don’t represent the majority of the market. Especially considering the economic repercussions of the ongoing pandemic, many people are reaching for mid-range phones these days, and MediaTek’s two new chipsets want to make sure that this tier will be filled with 5G-capable devices as well.

These two wouldn’t be the first mid-range 5G chips to come from MediaTek, of course. As a strategy against Qualcomm’s dominance, MediaTek has flooded the market with quite a number of 5G processors across all tiers. In fact, the chipmaker has its own tiers within those tiers, giving OEMs more options than they can choose from.

Built on a 6nm process, the Dimensity 920 puts a heavy focus on gaming and multimedia performance. In addition to MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 technology, the chip also supports adaptive displays that allow it to pick the perfect refresh rate needed for the job. The chip utilizes an octa-core configuration of Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 to balance performance and efficiency.

The Dimensity 810 curiously slots a bit lower than the existing Dimensity 820, with Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked at lower speeds. Despite that, the chipset still supports fast refresh rates of up to 120Hz and leans heavily on AI-powered imaging features. The processor is also built using a 6nm process.

According to MediaTek, phones bearing the Dimensity 920 and the Dimensity 810 will be coming in the third quarter of the year. The company’s reach has been growing, enough to pose a challenge to Qualcomm as far as some quarterly figures go. Of course, phones with MediaTek chipsets still carry a certain stigma, but market analysts indicate that these are the phones that consumers have been looking for in the past year.