MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G wants to level up mid-range phones

Qualcomm, as always, focuses heavily on the high-end, premium market where it’s able to make the most profits from each unit sold. It does also have chips that cater to lower tiers but that is also where MediaTek’s processors are better known. That even applies to the young 5G market where MediaTek’s Dimensity brand is trying to establish a foothold before Qualcomm can stake a claim. Its latest attempt is the Dimensity 900 5G which flaunts Dual 5G support as one of its special features.

5G phones are growing in number but they are still far from meeting everyone’s needs. In addition to the availability of 5G networks themselves, some people have gotten accustomed to their phones supporting dual SIM cards. MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 5G definitely claims to support that and just needs a phone to actually implement it.

The Dimensity 900 5G is pretty much an upgrade to last year’s Dimensity 800 5G. The biggest upgrade is the step up to a new 6nm process which brings the usual promises of better performance and better power efficiency. It also mixes up the combination a bit with two performance Cortex-A78 cores at 2.4GHz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz.

The chip enables support for phones with FHD+ screens running at 120Hz but not higher. It can also support a single 108MP camera with 4K 30 fps video recording. The usual high-end components like LPDDR5 memory and fast UFS 3.1 storage are also on the specs list.

What MediaTek’s announcement doesn’t say is which phones will be bearing its shiny new mid-range 5G processor. That said, it does tease that phones using the Dimensity 900 5G will be coming in the second quarter of this year, which has one and a half months left before it’s over.