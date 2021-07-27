Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport earbuds revealed with their own MC100 charging pad

Back in March, Master & Dynamic rolled out its MW08 true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. Today, the company is back with a follow-up to those in the MW08 Sport. It seems that the MW08 Sport earbuds keep all the good things about the original MW08, but they pick up a new wireless charging pad and some new durability upgrades. However, most of the products Master & Dynamic puts out demand a premium price, and the MW08 Sport are no different.

From a design perspective, the MW08 Sport appear to be the same as the original MW08. They still have that blocky design (which goes back to the MW07, for that matter), only this time around, the MW08 Sport are made using a sapphire glass body. The hope, of course, is that the sapphire glass will make these earbuds more resistant to shattering.

We also see some durability upgrades to the charging case that ships with these earbuds. For the MW08 Sport, Master & Dynamic has put together a Kevlar fiber case. The MW08 Sport appear to use the same 11mm Beryllium drivers as the original, and they also support Qualcomm’s Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. That wireless charging case can supply up to 30 hours of battery life, while the earbuds themselves can last for up to 12 hours of playtime on a full charge with ANC turned off – with ANC or Ambient Listening turned on, max battery life drops to 10 hours.

Master & Dynamic has also outfitted the MW08 Sport with foam ear tips. Each set comes with foam ear tips in two sizes and silicone ear tips in five sizes, so you certainly have options when it comes to what kind of tips you use. While the earbuds and the charging case can be charged via USB-C, Master & Dynamic is also introducing the 10 watt MC100 Wireless Charging Pad today. The MW08 Sport charging case can be charged via the MC100, though it seems that the wireless charging pad is a separate accessory that isn’t included with the earbuds.

The MW08 earbuds are available in four different colors: black, silver, blue, and olive, while the MC100 charging pad is available in black and silver. The MW08 earbuds will set you back $349, and the MC100 has been priced at $69. Both products are available from Master & Dynamic’s website today, though the MC100 won’t be shipping out until the end of the month.