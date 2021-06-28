Marvel’s Loki heads to Fortnite in new Crew Pack

Epic Games has revealed that none other than Loki, the God of Mischief and Thor’s adoptive brother, will be the next Marvel character to join the Fortnite roster. The timing of this launch almost certainly isn’t a coincidence, as the Disney+ series Loki is currently in the middle of debuting its first season. Unfortunately, not all Fortnite fans are going to be able to get this Loki skin and his items, as they’ll be exclusive to Fortnite Crew members in July.

Fortnite Crew, for those who may need a refresher, is Fortnite’s relatively new subscription offering that runs $11.99 per month. In exchange for subscribing, Fortnite Crew members get 1,000 V-Bucks a month, access to the current season’s full battle pass, and monthly Crew Packs. This new Loki bundle will be Fortnite’s Crew Pack for July.

The Loki-themed Crew Pack will include the Loki Laufeyson outfit based on the armor the Loki wore early in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. We’ll also get Loki’s Cape Back Bling, Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, the Chitauri Chariot Glider, and Loki’s Welcoming loading screen, which you can see above as the header image for this very article.

So, it looks like Loki’s Crew Pack is based on his look and weapons from the early Avengers and Thor movies. Epic pointed out in today’s announcement that there’s still time to subscribe and claim June’s Crew Pack as well, which will be available to all Crew subscribers until June 30th at 5 PM PDT/8 PM EDT. At that time, the July Crew Pack will begin heading out to subscribers, and the June Crew Pack will no longer be available.

Loki isn’t the only metahuman to feature in Fortnite currently, as DC Comics’ Superman is also making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. Fortnite‘s Season 7 kicked just a couple of weeks ago, so there are likely plenty more surprises to come.