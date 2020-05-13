Marvel’s Iron Man VR finally has a new release date again

Many things have been postponed or canceled outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic but some things have already been delayed even before the coronavirus hit the global scene. Games, in particular, have been pushed back earlier this year or even late last year for many reasons, including quality of life for developers as well as polishing the game to their satisfaction. Fortunately, it seems that at least one game will finally make its way to players’ hands, one way or the other, as Sony Interactive Entertainment just announced when PS VR owners can finally take to the skies as their favorite armored superhero.

As early as March 2019, Iron Man VR was revealed to be the next exclusive that would put the PlayStation VR system back on the VR map. Given the explosive success of Avengers: Endgame a month later, it was probably no surprise that both Marvel and VR fans were at the edge of their seats to experience what it would be like to be in Tony Stark’s shoes, or armor rather.

The game was supposed to launch in February but, just a month before that, developer Camoflaj announced it would be pushed back to a May 15th release to further improve the quality of the game. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 situation and its effect on production, it was unclear whether it would be able to meet that new deadline.

It won’t but the story, fortunately, doesn’t end there for those waiting for Iron Man VR to finally land. SIE just revealed that Marvel’s Iron Man VR will truly and, hopefully, finally launch on July 3. That’s almost five months since the game was first promised but it’s still better than the two words gamers dread to hear: “delayed indefinitely”.

SIE Update: We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/aVk2khLNEW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

Of course, an earlier launch could have helped give the PS VR a boost before things got ugly in the outside world. That is, of course, presuming that Camoflaj’s initial delay really did produce a bestseller for a platform that may already be losing its luster.