Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will have you shooting to 80s music

There have been countless Marvel games on platforms throughout the years, spurred by the success of the MCU films, but many of those touched on more mainstream characters like Iron Man and the Avengers. Now Square Enix and Eidos Montreal are teaming up to bring one of the most unlikely heroes from the big screen to the smaller screens of consoles and PCs. With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you will be putting on Star-Lord’s rocket books to saving the galaxy once more and do it to the beat of 80s hits.

Until they debuted in the films, the Guardians of the Galaxy was a relatively obscure superhero team known only to a few comic book fans. Since then they have truly become a thing that is apparently now worthy of a game of its own. And, unlike the original comics, this game will naturally take after the tone and themes of the popular Marvel movies.

Despite the title, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will have you in direct control of only Peter Quill, a.k.a. the self-named Star-Lord, leading the reluctant heroes to save the galaxy again, despite their notoriety. That said, you will also be able to call on the other Guardians’ abilities, at least during combat. Going beyond just the action, some of the decisions you do make will have repercussions down the line, especially when it comes to how your teammates see you and each other because of what you make them do.

It wouldn’t be Guardians of the Galaxy, however, without some banter and personal drama and the game seems to have plenty of that prepared. Hopefully, the banter and comic relief won’t be too strained for the sake of making banter and comic relief. And then there’s the music that has become iconic of the space supes, both 80s and original tracks.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and surprisingly, GeForce NOW streaming. Fans of the franchise and superhero games, in general, won’t have to wait long as the game debuts on October 26, 2021. In fact, pre-orders are available now for $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $69.99 for the Deluxe Edition.