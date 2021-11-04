Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy November patch: PS5 is first in line

Game developer Eidos Montreal is ready to deploy its biggest update for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy since launch, announcing patches for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox consoles, as well as PCs. PlayStation players are first in line with the patch rolling out today, and at this point, it looks like PC gamers will be the next to get the update. Xbox players will have to wait a few days longer.

Patch release dates

According to the update announcement published on the official Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account, patch version 1.004 is rolling out to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles starting today, November 4.

PC gamers, meanwhile, will “tentatively” receive the update tomorrow, though it is possible the rollout will come later. Patch version 1.5 will hit Xbox One consoles next week, as will patch version 2.5 for the Xbox Series consoles. Specific release dates for the Xbox update weren’t provided, however.

Hi everyone! A patch is being deployed on PlayStation consoles today, and will be deployed on Xbox consoles next week. A patch is also coming to PC, tentatively tomorrow. Check out this thread for details. Thanks again for playing our game ❤️https://t.co/uJRDY90hQT — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) November 4, 2021

Bug fixes

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy‘s November update brings a bunch of bug fixes for the new title, addressing some of the issues players have reported, as well as general adjustments for the game. For example, the patch brings “multiple improvements” for Star-Lord’s navigation, including for collisions and boundaries. “Occasional issues” with Guardian navigation have also been fixed with this update.

The full patch notes, as listed by the developer on Reddit:

– General: Multiple improvements with Star-Lord navigation across multiple maps, including improvement of world boundaries and collisions.

– General: Multiple fixes for occasional issues with Guardian navigation.

– General: Fixed an issue where the user might become stuck in Guardians ability menu after spamming interaction button.

– General: Fix for multiple rare issues where enemies may become stuck into walls and block combat completion.

– PS4: Fixes for some of the Audio corruption encountered by PS4 users.

– New Game Plus: Fix for an issue where cancelling your action during the NG+ creation flow may lead to creating a normal New Game instead.

– Photo Mode: All costumes will now appear correctly in photomode.

– Chapter 1: Fix for an issue where Gamora’s tutorial might be bypassed under certain conditions.

– Chapter 2: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck after banter selection.

– Chapter 3: Fix for an issue where reloading the checkpoint after backtracking through a funnel on may cause the user’s progression to be blocked.

– Chapter 3: Fix for a rare issue where the user might instantly die at one of the QTEs with Gamora.

– Chapter 3: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck in the workbench UI under certain conditions.

– Chapter 5: Fix for an issue where the Grenadier would occasionally not spawn.

– Chapter 6: Fix for an issue where Star-Lord might get stuck into a shop’s counter top.

– Chapter 7: Fix for an issue where a checkpoint after the Helmet room would not trigger.

– Chapter 7: Fix for an issue where Drax could be ordered to pull the crane before the Centurion fight begun.

– Chapter 7: Fix for the Crane puzzle in Hangar Bay.

– Chapter 10: Fixed an issue where the user might become stuck in the fog fight.

– Chapter 12: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck in the Workbench UI under certain conditions.

– Chapter 13: Fix for an issue where the camera could become stuck on the Milano cockpit when landing.

– Chapter 13: Fix for an issue where Star-Lord may get stuck in a funnel.

– Various other fixes.

First big update

This is the first big update for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was released on October 26. Players shouldn’t anticipate any big changes to the game’s features, but it will make any gameplay going forward smoother by scrubbing some of the bugs that have popped up over the past week.

Eidos Montreal acknowledges that some bugs remain, but Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy players can utilize some troubleshooting tips the developer has provided until additional bug fixes are rolled out. A list of known issues and any available workarounds are posted in a thread on the /r/PlayGOTG subreddit, though not all of them may work for impacted players.