Marvel’s Eternals trailer bends time and space

Marvel released a full trailer for the epic story that is based on the Eternals, a comic series and race of people in the Marvel Universe. This movie includes such hard-hitter actors as Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan. As the trailer shows, this movie is going to be magical and massive.

This movie will also include Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Ma Dong-seok, Lia McHugh, and Harish Patel in lead roles. The movie acts as a sort of reunion for Richard Madden and Kit Harington, as the two played step-brothers in the television series Game of Thrones.

Before you drop in and wonder why you’d ever be interested in a movie about a group of characters about which you’ve never heard of or read about before, remember Guardians of the Galaxy. Remember how completely off-the-wall it was for Marvel to release a movie that included a talking tree and a sentient raccoon in space. Cross your fingers this movie lives up to the precedent set by that monster smash.

This movie will play out in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel’s Eternals will be released in the United States in theaters on November 5, 2021. Before then there’ll be a release of Black Widow on July 9, 2021, and a September 3, 2021 release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It’s entirely possible we’ll see tie-ins with Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange, though it is not entirely clear how this is all set to fit at the moment. It would not be a shock to see this film dip in on several other properties, as The Eternals are a group that’ve been around the Marvel universe for thousands of years. The bulk of the movie Eternals is set to take place some time after Avengers: Endgame.