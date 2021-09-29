Marvel dares to compare PS5’s Spider-Man 2 to your favorite Star Wars movie

During its PlayStation 5 showcase at the beginning of the month, Sony confirmed that a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development at Insomniac Games. That there’s a sequel on the way is hardly a surprise – the first game was well-received by critics and fans alike and went on to become one of the best-selling games for PlayStation 4. In other words, excitement is already high for this sequel, but now Marvel has teased the game in a way that will only make players even more excited.

Stopping by the This Week in Marvel podcast, Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann had some interesting things to say about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. “I would say if the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire,” Rosemann said. “It gets a little darker.”

Rosemann is, of course, referring to The Empire Strikes Back, the second film in the original Star Wars trilogy and the fifth film in the saga chronologically. The Empire Strikes Back is widely regarded to be one of the best – if not the best – Star Wars movies, not only because of its famous twist, but also because The Empire Strikes Back is darker and more serious than the movie that preceded it.

Indeed, the trailer we saw for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suggests the game is taking a darker turn than the original. In that trailer, we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting crime side-by-side as an unseen narrator – widely speculated to be Kraven the Hunter – asks if there’s anyone who could be his equal. Venom even makes a surprise appearance toward the end of the trailer, so it seems that both of our Spider-Men will have their hands full in this game.

Unfortunately, we’ve got quite the wait ahead of us before we get to play. With the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came the news that the game won’t be released until 2023, so we’ve got plenty of time to consider the statement Rosemann made during this podcast.