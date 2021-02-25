Marvel Comics MODOK release trailer proves it’s no Disney+ joint

Marvel Comics “M.O.D.O.K.” is an adult-oriented television show that’ll be released on HULU. But it’s a superhero show, right? Why won’t it be released on Disney+? Because Disney+ isn’t aimed at adults, it’s made to be almost entirely kid-friendly, while HULU has the freedom to release programs for ALL ages. Also, fun fact: Disney owns Hulu.

A MODOK television series was announced last year, but only really given a fair go today, at its release date announcement. In the trailer below, you’ll see the effective madness that makes up the minds of the characters in this television show. This is just the latest in a line of “sneak peek” videos of this television show.

This television show will feature the voices of Melissa Fumero (Amy on Brooklyn 99), Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey (who you’ll recognize from Reno 911! or Bridesmaids), Sam Richardson, and Beck Bennet. This show also features Jon Daly (Kroll Show, Big Mouth), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec, Space Force), and Patton Oswalt.

Patton Oswalt is the voice of MODOK, co-creator, writer, and executive producer of this television show. Below you’ll see a video of a chat from NYCC about this show from back in October of 2020.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. has a release date of May 21, 2021, on HULU. This show will not initially be released on Disney+, and probably won’t ever be released on Disney+ because it’s going to have some ADULT themes in it.

Just a reminder, M.O.D.O.K. stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. He’s not always meant to be funny… but he SHOULD be. And here, he is! This show should allow creators of Marvel Comics characters to prove the idea that Marvel Comics television shows can be funny and off-the-wall, like WandaVision, but also very much outside the scope of a production that’s safe for the whole family.

This is going to be the sort of television show you watch after the kids have gone to sleep. Or the sort of show you watch when your parents are not in the same room. Or whatever – I’m not your dad.