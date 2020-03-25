Marshall Uxbridge smart speaker packs Alexa and multi-room support

Retro speaker company Marshall has announced its latest portable speaker product: Uxbridge. The new model functions as a smart speaker, meaning users can summon and use Amazon Alexa alongside expected wireless connection options like Bluetooth, Airplay 2, and WiFi. The model brings the same classic Marshall design as the company’s other more modern speakers, as well as physical button controls.

The Marshall Uxbridge is a smart speaker that looks unlike any other. Users get access to Alexa in a classy package, one that supports multi-room audio setups with Amazon Echo and Airplay 2-enabled speakers. In addition to Bluetooth and WiFi, the Uxbridge also features Spotify Connect for directly accessing your favorite playlists.

The model packs a far-field microphone, increasing the model’s odds of hearing your Alexa commands across the room or when music is playing. Marshall is promising ‘brilliantly balanced sound’ with a frequency range of 54 to 20,000Hz. The model features a 30-watt Class D Amp, 96dB SPL at 1 meter, and an overall weight of just over 3lbs.

Despite its compact size, Marshall claims the Uxbridge is capable of ‘thunderous sound,’ which includes deep bass alongside ‘screaming highs.’ The speaker is being offered in black and white color options, both of which feature the company’s ‘salt and pepper’ fret and iconic logo displayed as script.

A physical button on the speaker will enable users to disable the microphone whenever they want a bit of extra privacy. The model will be available to purchase starting on April 8 for $199 USD / EUR in the US and Europe, and for 169.99 GBP in the UK.