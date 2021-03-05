Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds offer ‘thunderous’ audio

Marshall, the company known for its old-school amps and modern personal audio devices, has introduced Mode II, its first pair of true wireless earbuds. The model comes with the company’s signature black-and-gold design, as well as a unique charging case that packs an elongated design and retro cover.

The Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds feature an in-ear design, a small charging case, and the promise of ‘thunderous’ audio in addition to wireless voice experiences. The device features a rubberized finish that Marshall describes as durable, as well as an IPX4 water-resistant rating for use in rain or while exercising.

Users can expect five hours of playback from the earpieces, as well as up to four more full charges from the case for a combined total of around 25 hours of playback. The model features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, as well as touch controls for accessing voice assistants, transparency mode, controlling audio, and answering calls.

As with competing models, the Mode II features customizable ear tips so that users can get the ideal fit. The earbuds pack 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, and customizable EQ settings accessible in the companion app.

Marshall’s new true wireless product, while still affordable, skews toward the more expensive end of the market at $179 USD. This model joins the company’s Mode, Mode EQ, and Minor II Bluetooth earbuds, which are tethered with a wire, as well as several on-ear headphones, including the Monitor, Monitor Bluetooth, Major III, Major III Voice, Monitor II ANC, and more.