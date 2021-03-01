March Pixel update delivers Smart Compose in more places, underwater photography

There’s a new Pixel update heading out today, and it seems to offer a little bit of everything. Indeed, there’s no real theme to this update, as it adds a wide variety of features to Pixel phones. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to use your Pixel’s camera underwater, you’ll finally get to learn with this update.

Yes indeed, Google has sent support for underwater photography live with this new update, though you can’t do that with just your Pixel phone on its own. Instead, you’ll need a compatible underwater case, which for the moment is a category comprised of four different Kraken Sports cases. Assuming you have your case handy, though, you’ll be able to use capture images and videos underwater and use Pixel camera features like Night Sight and Portrait Mode below the waves as well. More information on that can be found over on the Google Camera help site.

Google is also adding a collection of new wallpapers that it says will “celebrate different cultural moments throughout the year.” The first batch of these new wallpapers comes from the artist duo known as Cachetejack and will be in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8th.

We’ve also got more options when it comes to using Smart Compose now, as Google is making it available to use in “select messaging apps” on Pixel phones. While it’s always good to see expanded support, keep in mind that Smart Compose is still only available within the US in English. Finally, we’ve got some tweaks to the Clock app’s bedtime features in Pixel phones that are compatible with wireless charging stands, which includes the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL, and 5. When you pop your phone on a charging stand, you’ll see a new bedtime theme and “redesigned notifications to help you ease you to sleep.”

These features are joining the new Recorder features we detailed earlier. They all appear to be rolling out today, so if you’ve got a Pixel phone in your pocket, be on the lookout for them.