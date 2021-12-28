Manhart MHX6 700 is the BMW X6 M Competition gone truly wild

All around the world, automotive shoppers have begun to prefer crossovers and SUVs to traditional coupes and sedans. Luckily, there are many automakers out there like BMW and Mercedes who take their SUVs and offer them in high-performance models. One of the most high-performance BMW SUVs is the X6 M. From the factory, that SUV coupe makes 625 horsepower and 750 Nm from its 4.4-liter biturbo V-8 engine. That’s where Manhart takes over, creating something with significantly more power and performance to create the Manhart MHX6 700.

Via Manhart

MHX6 700 Power and Options

Manhart offers two different ways to increase the power of the stock 4.4-liter biturbo V8. It can either remap the ECU controlling boost among other parameters or use the Manhart MHtronik auxiliary control unit. In either instance, the engine is increased to 730 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque.

Buyers also get a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control dumping into a quartet of 100-millimeter tailpipes. Those tailpipes are available with an optional carbon or ceramic coating. Buyers can also choose race downpipes that delete catalytic converters, stainless steel OPF delete replacement pipes, and the OPF/GPF Deleter. However, none of those components have TÜV approval and are only available for export.

Manhart is a customizer and tuner to its core and offers a myriad of other options, including a new braking system and other upgrades. Exactly what those other upgrades are is a mystery, but the company can do pretty much anything a buyer wants.

Visual Upgrades

Manhart is known as much for modified styling as it is for increased power and performance in the vehicles it builds. The MHX6 700 utilizes H&R Springs that lower the vehicle by 30 millimeters. Lowering the vehicle improves styling and handling performance. Custom wheels are fitted that are 23-inches in diameter and 11-inches wide. Those wheels are Manhart Classic Line-Y-spoke units.

For improved traction, the custom wheels are fitted with 315/25 ZR23 tires all around. Presumably, a buyer could start with any color X6 M they want, but the one in the images here has the classic Manhart black and gold color scheme on the exterior. Copious amounts of Forged Carbon components are used inside and outside the vehicle. Forged Carbon components include a new front spoiler, radiator grille, side skirts, diffuser, and two-piece rear spoiler out back.

Also included are forged carbon mirror caps, rear side louvers, and rear skirt attachments. Forged carbon has a significantly different and quite attractive style compared to traditional exposed weave carbon fiber while maintaining similar strength and weight.

Interior

The only change to the interior of this MHX6 700 is the addition of lots of forged carbon inside with an eight-piece interior kit. The steering wheel gets forged carbon spoke trim, and gearshift paddles are made of forged carbon. The vehicle also gets black and gold floor mats. Otherwise, the interior is stock BMW, meaning plenty of leather and high-quality materials. Presumably, a buyer wanting something different in the interior could choose that option.

Pricing and Availability

As is typical for Manhart, it offers no details on pricing. Nothing the tuner ever creates is done on a budget. Consider that a stock BMW X6 starts at $109,400, and adding the Competition Package tacks on an additional $9300. Interestingly, aside from the M Sport seats and Merino Leather interior, most components the Competition Package adds are replaced with Manhart upgrades.

Manhart’s modifications will add significantly to that price. While we aren’t sure exactly how much the MHX6 700 would cost, we would assume the vehicle would be well into the upper $100,000 range, if not more, if all options are checked. It’s certainly an attractive vehicle, and we particularly like the forged carbon components.

As for availability, Manhart doesn’t indicate this is a limited-edition vehicle, so presumably, anyone who wants one will be able to purchase it. Manhart talks about its improved power but doesn’t mention performance figures for its tuned vehicle. When fitted with the M Driver’s Package, a stock 2021 BMW X6 M can reach 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 177 mph. We don’t know how much faster the MHX6 700 is than stock, but adding loads more power doesn’t always equate to significantly improved performance.