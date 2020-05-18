Manhart MH8 800 BMW M8 Competition has over 820 hp

The BMW M8 Competition is already one of the most potent BMW models available. The stock M8 has 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque. When Manhart gets its hands on the M8, the car becomes the Manhart MH8 800 packing 823 hp and 1050 Nm of torque.

The MH8 800 can reach 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds compared to the 3.2 seconds the stock M8 needs for the same deed. The car can accelerate from 100 to 200 km/h and 5.7 seconds. The heart of the conversion that gives the car so much power is the Manhart turbo kit that features a special intercooler and a revision of the software on the BMW’s engine control unit.

The new intercooler and software are the main reasons for the increased performance of the stock 4.4-liter biturbo V8. The car also gets a stainless-steel rear silencer with a remote valve that ends in a quartet of 100mm tailpipes. Those tailpipes can be optionally finished in a carbon or ceramic coated look. The car has an OPF-delete replacement pipe made from stainless steel and a set of race downpipes lacking catalytic converters. Those components are without TÜV and for export only.

To keep the transmission from exploding under the extra power, Manhart upgrades its internal components. Other components include height-adjustable coil springs from KW that lower the car and have an adjustment range of 30mm. The car gets a custom suspension setup and retains the factory carbon-ceramic brakes.

Updates for style include a front spoiler lip and inserts on the front apron made of carbon fiber. The car also gets a carbon fiber rear spoiler lip and diffuser insert. The black car in the images is finished with gold stripes along with matching wheels. The core performance upgrades cost €16,386, with all the exterior tidbits being additional costs ranging from €839 up to €2226.