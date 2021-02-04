Mandalorian Season 3 shoot date revealed, narrowing release date range

Details from pre-production were leaked this week on the Disney+ Star Wars show The Mandalorian. The first and second seasons are done, out, posted, and available for viewing on Disney+ right this minute. While the third season’s existence is assured, the release date for the first episode remains unknown. Today’s information gives us some clues from which we can glean a date range.

Information posted to FTIA (the Film and Television Industry Alliance) gives us some very minimal information about The Mandalorian Season 3. Updated on January 25, 2021, this details sheet shows us what Disney’s working with, who is attached to the show’s third season, and who remains attached from previous seasons.

The “Project Summary” remains the same as it was the first two seasons. This sort of thing doesn’t often change – but here we’re given confirmation that we’re not going in any completely different direction from what we’ve seen in seasons 1 and 2. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Kathleen Kennedy remains attached as Producer, alongside Dave Filoni and Karen Gilchrist. Colin Wilson is named as Line Producer, Jon Favreau remains attached as head writer. Also listed is Kim Richards as 1st AD, and Barry Idoine as Cinematographer.

The most key element in the whole bunch is the first SHOOT DATE. We now know that The Mandalorian Season 3 will begin shooting on April 5, 2021. The first and likely primary location for shooting is Los Angeles, California, not unlike what we’ve seen before from The Mandalorian.

Not many other locations are necessary as this production generally uses advanced projection screen techniques to sidestep on-location shoots. Given past shooting schedules and release dates for The Mandalorian, we can safely assume we’ll have a release date for Episode 1 of Season 3 in early 2021.

A noted by The Force dot net, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is still officially set for its premiere in December of 2021. New episodes will likely be released every Friday from the week that the first episode is released.