Major Samsung Galaxy S9 update One UI 2.1 released after Note 9

Today the folks at Samsung responsible for releasing major updates to top-tier smartphones pushed One UI 2.1 to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+. This update was first released in Germany and in Korea, and follows a Galaxy Note 9 update with One UI 2.1 in Germany (first) just a week ago. This update includes a June 2020 security patch as well as a wide variety of tweaks and upgrades for the Galaxy smartphone family.

If you live in Germany, you’re among the first group of people that’ll get the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 updates for Samsung’s own One UI 2.1. This is not Android 11, but it’s just about as close to that newest software as these devices are going to get.

Samsung’s One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9 brought features like Quick Share and Music Share – for the sharing of audio and other files via Bluetooth. Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 will get Single Take mode for their cameras, allowing a short video and a set of photos to be captured in quick succession, leaving the best for the user to choose.

If you’ve previously seen a Pro Video mode on your Galaxy smartphone but, at some point, saw that feature go away, you’ll be glad to see it return with this update. While this feature was included with some Galaxy phones (like the Galaxy Note 9) at launch, it was removed with One UI 1.0 – now it’s back.

Also of note: This is a great big update, and it SHOULD include a security update, so we recommend you download immediately if available to you. You’ll either have automatic updates ready to roll, or you’ll need to go to Settings – System Updates – Check for system updates. While we’ve seen some users get the update in Germany, South Korea, and the United States, not ALL devices have the update available just yet. Keep on checking!

UPDATE: We’ve seen updates for One UI 2.1 for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 20 now inside the United States on more than one carrier. If you’ve seen the update this week, drop us a note below – or send us a Tweet on Twitter!