Magic The Gathering Innistrad Midnight Hunt visual spoilers getting spooky

We got the opportunity to take an early look at a collection of cards from the next major Magic: The Gathering card set called Innistrad Midnight Hunt. Now we get to share imagery with you, in as spooky a manner as possible! We’re talking about Daybound and Nightbound cards, we’re looking at Booster Fun Harvest Tide borders, alternate art, Werewolves, and all manner of darkness in preparation for Halloween.

The new Magic: The Gathering card set is basically the Swamp-loving death and necromancy collection all goth kids have been waiting for. As someone who’s only real tournament win was in the late 1990’s in a non-sanctioned All Hallow’s Eve event, I can’t help but love what’s going on here.

There’s a new mechanic called Decayed – with Zombie tokens! Take for example Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia. His ability takes place at the beginning of your end step, where if you control no creatures with decayed, you create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token with decayed. Decayed means the creature cannot block and when it attacks, you must sacrifice it at the end of combat.

There’s a new mechanic called Coven. This word obviously has implications with respect to witches, but here it has more to do with creatures with different powers. Specifically Human creatures.

Take for example Sigarda, Champion of Light. With Sigarda, Coven says that if you attack when you control three or more creatures with different powers, you look at the top 5 cards of your library. You may reveal a Human creature card from among these cards, put said card in your hand, and put the rest at the bottom of your library in a random order.

Daybound and Nightbound makes the opportunity for a two-sided card. This and the Booster Fun borders in this set make for an artist pallet the likes of which artists like Emma Rios have created masterpieces aplenty. Full art cards like Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope and Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury make for an array of collectable pieces of art that surpass the game itself.

The schedule for the release of Magic: The Gathering Innistrad Midnight Hunt starts soon! This set will be released digitally starting on September 16, with a global release on September 24. Let us know if any of the cards above make your head spin!