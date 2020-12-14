MacOS Big Sur 11.1 arrives with app privacy labels, AirPods Max support

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.1, adding a number of new features including App Store ‘privacy labels’ and support for the AirPods Max model. This marks the first big update for Big Sur following the macOS 11 release in recent weeks, and it’s available now for Mac owners to download from the Software Update menu.

In addition to some bug fixes, this update brings a variety of new features, including changes in Apple TV, the arrival of Apple News widgets in the Notification Center, and the ability to toggle between portrait and landscape orientation and expand the window for iPad and iPhone apps on the M1 Macs.

As well, this update has brought Apple ProRAW photo editing support for the Mac’s Photos app, plus Ecosia is now a search engine option for Safari users, the App Store has been updated with privacy labels and an Arcade in-game dashboard has arrived with recommendations.

As mentioned, Big Sur 11.1 brings AirPods Max support, plus the Apple TV app has been updated with a new Apple TV+ tab for finding original content, enhanced search with support for recent search and categories, plus the top search results will present ‘relevant matches’ for a variety of content, including movies, TV shows, sports, channels, and cast.

As mentioned, this update also brings some bug fixes, including ones involving Bluetooth connection station in the Control Center, QuickTime Player, automatically unlocking the Mac with an Apple Watch, trackpad scrolling speed, and LG UltraFine 5K Display resolution.

If you haven’t already downloaded Big Sur 11.1, you’ll want to head over to the Software Update center and grab the download.