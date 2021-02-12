Lyft makes it easier to order rides for other people

If you have an elderly person in your life, the odds are high that you’ve had to order them a ride at some point. Doing so can be tricky, though not impossible, and now Lyft has made this an official feature. With the new option, users can maintain multiple people on their account and select the person the ride is for.

The newly launched feature is called Rides for Others, which is exactly what it sounds like. With this, users can tap the ‘Me’ button located at the top of the screen, then tap the ‘Add rider’ option to enter details for a different person. Once that’s done, you can enter the ride’s destination and order the car for that person.

Users who order someone else a ride will be able to take that ride using their own app. In order to use this feature, the rider must have their own Lyft account and will be able to access the ride details using their own phone. This feature has rolled out across the US.

In addition, Lyft is now piloting a new Family account option for customers in Washington, Oregon, and California. With this type of account, families of up to five people can all utilize the same account, making it easier to order rides, manage expenses, and monitor trips.

The Family account creator serves as the account admin; they can send invites to another four people who want to join the account. The admin gets receipts for rides that take place on the account, which uses the same payment method for everyone. It’s unclear when this feature will roll out in additional markets.