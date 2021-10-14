Luna Display 5.0 transforms iPad into a second screen for Windows PCs

Astropad has announced a massive update for its Luna Display product, offering a key feature for customers who own a Windows PC and an iPad. With Luna Display 5.0, Windows users can now utilize the iPad as a second screen for their computer, the same sort of functionality that has been available to Mac owners for years.

Though a dedicated dual-monitor setup is arguably the best way to get work done during the day, tablets offer a solution for those times you’re working on your laptop away from the office. Being able to transform your tablet into a second display for a laptop while traveling makes it much easier to get work done while on the road.

Astropad announced this week that Luna Display 5.0 now supports Windows PCs in addition to Mac computers. The Windows option comes in two varieties, HDMI and USB-C, which should cover most of the laptops users are likely to use. Luna Display doesn’t work with adapters, mind, so you’ll need either of these ports to use the product with your laptop.

The system is simple to use, though pricey. You’ll need to pick up the Luna dongle that is compatible with your PC; while the USB-C option supports both Mac and PC, the HDMI dongle only supports PCs. Both models are priced at $129.99 USD.

The iPad must run iOS 12.1 or later, while the PC must run Windows 10 64-bit Build 1809 or later to use Luna Display. If you already have Luna Display installed, be sure to update it to access the new Windows PC support, as well as the other updates for Mac users that come in version 5.0. Among other things, the company says the software offers “faster setup flow” for M1 Macs.