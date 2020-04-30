Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2 now live: Here’s what you get

Even though we’re quite a ways out from its Halloween release date, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is still going strong. Nintendo has delivered new DLC for the game, launching the second part of its Multiplayer Pack late last night. First and foremost, the DLC promises a new batch of mini-games for the ScareScraper and ScreamPark modes, along with new costumes for players to wear and a few other additions.

ScreamPark will be getting three mini-games in all. The first is PuckStravaganza, which Nintendo bills as “an ice-cold blast of hockey-styled havoc.” PuckStravaganza will be joined by Floaty Frenzy, a water-based obstacle course; and Desperate Measures, where players will “skillfully command all the sand on-hand to tip the scales in your favor.”

ScareScraper is getting three new floor themes with this update, and like they others, they’ll randomly appear as you play. You’ll also encounter the new Goob and Brick ghosts as you play through ScareScraper, and you’ll be able to dress up in three new costumes as well: The Amazing Luigi, Cap’n Weegee, and Paleontoluigist.

The DLC was originally revealed back in December, and at the time, Nintendo said that it would have Part 2 out before July 31st, so it’s delivering this DLC well ahead of that deadline it originally set for itself. Part 2 naturally follows Part 1, which similarly added a collection of ScreamPark mini-games, new ScareScraper floors, and new costumes for players to wear.

Part 1 and Part 2 are only available in a bundle – players can’t buy them separately. That means those who purchased the Multiplayer Pack back when Part 1 launched don’t need to pay anything extra, but if you haven’t bought in yet, doing so will set you back $9.99.