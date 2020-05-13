Lucid shows off its Lucid Air beta prototype fleet

Electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid has announced that it has built more than 40 Lucid Air beta prototype vehicles. It also says that it is in the process of building dozens more and that each of the cars has a designated purpose in the comprehensive testing program. Lucid says that usually, these vehicles would be racking up long-distance miles on the highway or circling a test track to help refine and validate the vehicle engineering.

So far in Lucid has tested Beta prototypes in frigid Minnesota during the winter and driven between San Francisco and Los Angeles on a single charge. All the testing processes are designed to prepare the vehicle for production at the EV factory it built in Casa Grande, Arizona. The automaker says that while it waits to resume intensive road testing, it wanted to share the photo (seen above) of a portion of its Beta prototype fleet gathered at its Silicon Valley headquarters.

Lucid says that the Beta prototypes are clad in four distinctive camouflage wraps. The automaker invites people to see if they can determine the inspiration behind the designs in the photos and the video. Lucid says it will soon share the inside story behind each camouflage design.

Prototypes that aren’t in camouflage are seen in the image. We aren’t sure why Lucid is putting its test cars in camouflage, to begin with, it has already shown off images of the vehicle. The vehicle promises an EPA estimated 400-mile driving range per charge.

Lucid says the vehicle can reach 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 mph. Autonomous driving hardware is integrated into the cars that can receive over the air updates. Lucid is currently reserving vehicles for buyers in the U.S., Canada, and select European and Middle Eastern countries with a deposit of $1000 that is fully refundable.