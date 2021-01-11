Lucasfilm and Disney revive Lucasfilm Games

A number of gamers out there grew up playing games made by LucasArts, but before the gaming arm of LucasFilm was known as that, it was known as Lucasfilm Games. In fact, the company was known as Lucasfilm Games from 1982 to 1990, which is when it switched branding to LucasArts. Today, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that it’ll be switching branding back to Lucasfilm Games, and with that switch apparently comes a renewed interest in gaming.

Details are still pretty slim, but in a brief announcement today, Disney and Lucasfilm seem to suggest that Lucasfilm Games will take a more hands-on approach to gaming in the future. “Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades,” the announcement reads. “And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry.”

“StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future,” the statement continues. New Twitter and Facebook accounts have been set up for Lucasfilm Games, and fans are encouraged to follow those as well for breaking news on the studio’s projects.

Whether this means that Lucasfilm Games will resume development on games remains to be seen. LucasArts was an active developer and publisher up until Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2013. When that happened, Disney scaled back LucasArts significantly, turning it into a licensor for games based on Lucasfilm properties.

There are undoubtedly a lot of LucasArts fans out there hoping that this name change and Disney’s talk of a “new era” for the company means that we’re about to see Lucasfilm Games step back into a more active role as a developer or publisher, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Stay tuned.