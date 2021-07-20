Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker plays your music in style

Louis Vuitton is a high-end clothing and accessory manufacturer with products that can cost huge sums of money. Typically, the name is associated with shoes, bags, and other clothing items. The Louis Vuitton name has now found its way onto a portable speaker for listening to music on the go.

The product is called the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker, and it promises style, visual effects, superior sound quality, and cutting-edge technology. It has a unique style that is built like a top and resembles a UFO. It lacks a flat bottom, instead having points on the top and bottom surfaces, so it sits canted to the side when not held.

It features the designer’s name in light-up letters around the perimeter of the speaker. The speaker is portable to be used indoors and outdoors, but there is no indication that the speaker has any water or dust resistance. Vuitton says the speaker’s design was inspired by its Toupie handbag created out of metal and noble leather.

It has wireless connectivity and high-quality 360-degree sound. It has an 18-centimeter diameter and is 14-centimeters high, and weighs one kilogram. Construction is from polished and matte finish stainless steel with gunmetal colored PVD coating. The leather is perforated and embossed with the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram pattern. The top ring is made of tempered glass with 23 monogram flowers and a metal ring featuring 12 engraved Louis Vuitton letters.

The touch control bar located on one of the downward angled spires is covered with tempered glass with black printing. Inside, it has a three-inch woofer and a pair of 0.75-inch tweeters. It provides 360-degree sound when held or carried vertically and directional sound on its side. The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi, as well as being Apple AirPlay 2 and Qplay certified.

Playtime is up to 15 hours per charge, and it can be charged in 1.5 hours with the included USB-C charger. It does have a trio of integrated microphones to be used for phone calls. As you might expect with anything wearing the Louis Vuitton name, the speaker is extremely expensive at $2890.