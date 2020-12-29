Long-awaited Titan Quest 2 may be in the works at THQ Nordic

Titan Quest is one of those old games that has made a resurgence under THQ Nordic. Originally released way back in 2006, Titan Quest quickly became one of the most visible and popular competitors to Diablo 2 (and later Diablo 3) in the action RPG genre. After it received an expansion called Immortal Throne in 2007, things went mostly quiet on the Titan Quest front until THQ Nordic entered the picture in 2016 with the release of Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition, an enhanced re-release of the original game and its sole expansion.

Fast forward to today and Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition has taken on a life of its own, with THQ Nordic releasing two expansion for it called Ragnarok and Atlantis in 2017 and 2019, respectively. It looks like the company isn’t done with the Titan Quest brand either, as THQ Nordic subsidiary Handy Games is teasing something that could be Titan Quest 2.

We're working on something Legendary!

Guess What! pic.twitter.com/JYkDrNjcku — HandyGames (@handy_games) December 28, 2020

We don’t know what it is for sure, but judging from the tease Handy Games shared on Twitter, it’s definitely something related to the Titan Quest franchise. The tease consists of a single image that depicts pieces of the cover art from Titan Quest Anniversary Edition along with its three expansions. At the bottom of the image, we see “2021,” so it looks like we can expect a full reveal at some point next year.

So, is this Titan Quest 2? At this point it’s impossible to say, but it’s safe to assume that most Titan Quest fans are hoping that it is indeed Titan Quest 2. The fact that Handy Games used artwork from Titan Quest and its various expansions could suggest that it’s planning to release something of a Complete Edition that bundles Titan Quest Anniversary Edition with Ragnarok and Atlantis, but that doesn’t really seem like something that warrants teasers before release.

We’ll just have to wait on THQ Nordic and Handy Games for more details. Titan Quest is certainly long overdue for a sequel, and it’s hard to imagine THQ Nordic buying the rights to the franchise just so it can re-release the original game and make a couple new expansions for it, so hopefully that means we’re heading toward a Titan Quest 2 reveal in the new year. Stay tuned, because we’ll let you know when THQ Nordic and Handy games announce more.