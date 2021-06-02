Logitech Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini gain support for new collaboration platforms

Logitech has announced the release of its latest operating system called CollabOS 1.2. With the upgraded operating system, Logitech devices, including the Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, now support communication and collaboration platforms, including GoTo, Pexip, and RingCentral. The all-in-one Logitech videoconferencing appliance was announced in January.

Logitech says they are aimed directly at hybrid work environments and have allowed companies to transform meeting rooms of any size using flexible and easily deployed videoconferencing equipment. With the upgraded software, Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, all-in-one devices are able to run native GoTo, Pexip, and RingCentral applications in appliance mode.

That means no PC needs to be in the room during video conferencing with those applications. Logitech notes that when used with GoTo, its devices can turn a meeting into a modern, dynamic workspace with state-of-the-art video collaboration. The integration uses a Linux-based operating system to keep meetings as flexible as possible.

Pexip integration brings simple meeting experiences with One-Touch Join allowing employees to securely attend Pexip Service meetings from a Pexip Room using a web browser, via the Pexip App, or third-party SIP devices. RingCentral integration provides a “one-stop-shop” for videoconferencing needs. Logitech says videoconferencing at the desktop or via client in-room systems is supported. The integration provides a full suite of product solutions for businesses that need communication and collaboration in a hybrid environment.

Logitech says users of these three platforms can now integrate their familiar and trusted services directly into the Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. The integration allows users to create an elevated experience for meeting participants in the room and remotely with the ability to deploy at scale.