Logitech POP Keys and POP Mouse have dedicated emoji keys

Logitech today announced a new keyboard, mouse, and desk mat for its Studio Series lineup, and it’s safe to say that they’re all eye-catching. That’s thanks not only to their loud color schemes, but also because of the keyboard’s retro-inspired design. While the keyboard may have a design inspired by the typewriters of the past, these are definitely products of the 2020s, and for evidence of that, you need to look no further than the emoji shortcuts that feature on both the keyboard and mouse.

Logitech POP Keys and POP Mouse

Officially called the POP Keys and POP Mouse, these new products are quite obviously meant to be paired with one another. At first blush, the POP Keys may look like a standard compact keyboard with function keys, but those aren’t navigation keys that line the right side of the board. Instead, they’re emoji shortcuts – eight in all, with four on the keyboard at any given time.

As you might imagine, these shortcut keys can be pressed to summon the emoji depicted on them. There’s also a ninth customizable emoji key that can be assigned to any emoji you wish, though this needs the Logitech Software before you can take full advantage of it. Also included on POP Keys are a collection of function shortcuts that include media controls, snip screen, and mic mute. The mechanical keyboard can connect to three different devices at once through Logitech Flow and swap between them using those function keys as well.

Going hand-in-hand with the POP Keys keyboard is the POP Mouse, which has an emoji shortcut button of its own on the top (again, though, this needs Logitech Software before it’s fully functional). Like POP Keys, the POP Mouse was made specifically compact to be taken on the go. It also features a SmartWheel that changes between scroll modes – notched and free-scroll – automatically.

While these are wireless devices, they don’t have an internal battery that needs to be recharged. Instead, they use good old-fashioned AA and AAA batteries (two AAA for the keyboard and one AA for the mouse), with Logitech saying that the keyboard can last for as long as three years while the mouse is good for two. Both devices are compatible with Windows and macOS, and both come in three different colors: “Daydream” with mint, yellow, and lavender; “Heartbreaker” in rose; and “Blast” in black and yellow.

Logitech Studio Series Desk Mat

While perhaps not as creatively named as its POP-branded accessories, Logitech’s new Studio Series Desk Mat certainly matches the color schemes of its Studio Series companions. The mat doesn’t do anything particularly fancy – no RGB or emoji shortcut buttons to be found anywhere, sadly – but it does clock in at 30cm x 70cm (11.8in x 27.5in), making it large enough to fit the POP Keys, POP Mouse, and then some.

Like any desk mat worth putting on your desk, this one has an anti-slip rubber base and anti-fray edges, so assuming you don’t abuse it too much, it should stand up to daily wear and tear for a while. At the end of the day, there’s doesn’t seem to be anything extraordinary about the Studio Series Desk Mat, aside from the fact that it matches the keyboards and mice being revealed alongside it.

Pricing and availability

All of these products are launching this month with availability through Logitech’s website to start, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see them show up in retail stores in the future as well. POP Keys keyboards come in at $99.99 each – pricier than many other compact keyboards, but a reasonable price for mechanical keyboards as these are. The POP Mouse, on the other hand, comes in at $39.99, while the Studio Series Desk Mat rounds out the trio with a price tag of $19.99.