Logitech G333 gaming earphones work for PCs and mobile devices

Logitech has unveiled a new set of earphones designed for playing games at home and on the go. The product is the Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones. Logitech says they are designed explicitly for gaming with a different design than traditional earbuds featuring two separate drivers in each ear housing. One of those drivers is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mid and high-range sounds.

The special design delivers an audio experience with a rich soundscape allowing gamers to hear every detail of the game environment, separating sounds, music, and voice chat. The earphones are equipped to allow for play anywhere the user might be with wired compatibility with the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch game consoles. G333 earphones are also compatible with mobile devices, tablets, and other devices thanks to a built-in 3.5 mm audio connector and included USB-C adapter.

While the earphones will work with the iPhone, keep in mind that iPhone models require an Apple adapter to use 3.5mm headphones and Apple devices have no USB-C capability. Logitech ships the G333 earphones with three sizes of silicone ear tips. The earphones featuring an aluminum housing and a tangle-free flat cable.

Logitech equips the earphones with an in-line microphone and integrated audio controls. They also ship with a soft carrying pouch to keep the earphones clean and tangle-free. G333 buyers can choose from three different colors, including black housing and cable with blue tips, silver housing with clear tips and white cable, and a purple housing and cable with yellow tips.

Logitech’s G333 earphones are available now in all three colors for $49.99 directly from the company website. It’s unclear when if the earphones will be offered through traditional retail outlets and other online retailers.