Logitech G203 gaming mouse serves up inexpensive RGB

Logitech G makes a lot of solid gaming peripherals, but many of their gaming mice and keyboards are definitely guilty of being on the expensive side. If you’re not looking to spend $100 on a wireless gaming mouse but you still want that sweet, sweet RGB, then the latest mouse from Logitech G might be worth a look.

The Logitech G203 is a mostly by-the-books wired gaming mouse, as it has six buttons and adjustable DPI that ranges up to 8,000 DPI. It certainly doesn’t have much in the way of frills, but it does support Logitech’s Lightsync RGB, meaning you can sync up the lights on this mouse to your other Logitech accessories – assuming, of course, those other accessories support Lightsync as well.

Logitech says that the G203 can be used out of the box or “fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions.” That customization is handled through Logitech G Hub, which not only lets users set up features like Lightsync, but will also allow G203 owners to define custom layouts and functions for those buttons.

Other features include a report rate of up 1,000 per second and “metal spring button tensioning” on the left and right mouse buttons to keep them responsive. At the end of it all, the Logitech G203 certainly doesn’t look as wild as many of Logitech’s other gaming mice, and the fact that it’s wired means no compatibility with the company’s other high-end accessories like Powerplay.

Still, even if you’re used to the high-end accessories Logitech is known for putting out, it’s hard to argue with the G203’s price, which comes in at a cool $39.99. It isn’t often we see Logitech’s gaming arm release accessories priced that low, so this is definitely something to consider if you need a new mouse and you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg. The G203 will be available at some point in May in both black and white.