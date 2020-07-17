Logitech Folio Touch keyboard case turns iPad Pro into ultra-slim laptop

Logitech has introduced its new Folio Touch, a flexible folio keyboard case with a built-in keyboard for use with the first and second-generation iPad Pro 11-inch model. The folio cover features a kickstand-like stabilizer to hold up the tablet, as well as a trackpad that utilizes the latest and greatest iPadOS feature. The case is a cheaper alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

Unlike the Magic Keyboard, which features a floating hinge, the Logitech Folio Touch case is a simple kickstand-based keyboard folio; the kickstand can be angled at up to 40 degrees. The case is paired and powered using the iPad Pro’s Smart Connector, meaning users don’t need to power the keyboard.

The keyboard built into the Folio Touch includes a complete row of shortcut keys specifically for the iPad Pro, including the necessities like volume and screen brightness. All of the keys are backlit, as well, for typing in dark environments, and they adjust brightness automatically based on the ambient lighting.

Other features include a magnetic latch for keeping the case closed, as well as a durable case construction that protects the corners of the iPad Pro from impacts in addition to shielding the tablet from scratches and spills. The case can be used to store either the second-generation Apple Pencil or the Logitech Crayon, according to the company.

The Logitech Folio Touch will likely be available to purchase starting this month for $159.99 USD through the Apple website and the Logitech website. This keyboard case only supports the second-generation iPad Pro 11-inch model.