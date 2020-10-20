Linux gets Microsoft Edge Dev Channel preview at last

Today Linux users were given access to Microsoft Edge Dev Channel for the first time – in preview mode. Per Microsoft, the importance of this release goes beyond Linux, as this release means Microsoft Edge is available “for all major desktop and mobile platforms.” This Linux release supports Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE distributions.

Microsoft’s aim here seems to be a confirmation of dedication. Microsoft wants developers and web designers to know that if they work with Microsoft Edge, their product should look and act how they expect across all major platforms. This is the web browser dream, after all.

If you’re looking to download the Microsoft Edge preview build available for Linux today, you’ll likely do so using the Microsoft Edge Insider site. This site allows users to download and install either a .deb or a .rpm package directly – and it’ll “configure your system to receive future automatic updates” in the process.

There’s also a pathway to download in Microsoft’s Linux Software Repository. In the Linux Software Repository for Microsoft Products you’ll find instructions to create a repository on your device to install Microsoft Edge Dev.

Above you’ll see a video released by Microsoft about Microsoft Edge on Linux. This video should give you a beginners guide on how the web browser will act on your Linux machine.

Discussions are centralized by Microsoft in the Microsoft Edge Insider Tech Community. There you’ll be able to discuss the ins and outs of the software and how it’s all running on Linux machines of all sorts.