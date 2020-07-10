Lincoln announces Monochromatic Package for Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator

Lincoln’s luxury SUVs have proven to be quite popular with buyers, and the automaker has announced that the Monochromatic Package that debuted with the Navigator last fall is now available for other luxury SUVs in its line. Luxury SUV buyers looking at the Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator can choose to add the Monochromatic Package to their vehicles.

The package is available with four color options and offers buyers another way to personalize their vehicle with trendy colors. The Monochromatic Package is offered in Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, Infinite Black, and Asher Gray. The exterior package gives buyers a grill and name badge in the monochromatic hue along with 20-inch and 22-inch black wheel designs.

Depending on the vehicle, other elements added with the package include body-color side mirrors, lower cladding, and wheel lip moldings. Available colors vary depending on the model with the 2021 Corsair offered in Pristine White, Infinite Black, and Asher Gray.

The 2020 Nautilus is offered in Infinite Black. Aviator buyers can choose Pristine White, Infinite Black, and Asher Gray. 2020 Navigator buyers can choose from Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black. Lincoln says that the monochromatic pallet gives its vehicles a clean and uncluttered look that emphasizes the lines of the SUVs.

Lincoln also says that the new Monochromatic Package allows the automaker to keep the line fresh and get buyers additional options for personalization. Lincoln also notes that its retail share continues to gain an estimated 1.5% retail share increase to more than 7% of the premium SUV market. The Aviator currently has a 10% retail share of the large premium SUV market. Lincoln’s Corsair currently owns more than 8.5% of the small premium SUV market.