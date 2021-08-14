LG’s UltraFine 31.5-inch 4K HDR OLED hits pre-order

One of the more anticipated computer displays that LG has been working on is its UltraFine 32EP950-B. The display is a large 31.5-inch 16:9 aspect ratio 4K HDR OLED. Anyone who has been anticipating the launch of the screen should be glad to hear it is now available for preorder.

However, the price of the 32EP950-B might shock some people. The monitor is available for preorder right now at B&H Video for $3999. The makes it one of the most expensive computer displays you can find anywhere. The product listing on the website suggests that it’s available on Wednesday, August 18, which is next week.

The native resolution for the display is 3840 x 2160 at 60 hertz. The contrast ratio is listed as 1 million:1 with brightness up to 250 cd/m2. The screen promises 178 degrees viewing angles and a 1ms gray to gray response time. LG reports the display can reproduce 1.07 billion colors with HDR.

The screen utilizes technology, and its wide color gamut covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB gamut. LG designed the screen specifically for creative specials, and it has a wide range of connectivity options. Connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C. The integrated USB-C port can transfer video, audio, data, and 90 watts of power over a single cable to compatible laptops.

The laptop also has an integrated USB 3.1 V1 hub for connecting keyboards, mice, and flash drives. LG points out that the 32EP950-B supports multiple HDR signals, including BT.200 HDR TV broadcast standard along with PQ/P3 PQ. Fans of headphones will also appreciate that the monitor has integrated 3.5-millimeter audio jacks. A dual controller is integrated, allowing users to view images from multiple sources at the same time in picture-by-picture mode. The screen has a completely adjustable ergonomic stand and can be mounted using a standard 100 x 100mm VESA device.