LG’s first UltraGear Gaming Laptop series starts off with a bang

As we close in on the holidays, LG is keeping the product reveals coming. On Friday, the company announced two UltraFine OLED Pro monitors, but today, it turns its focus to gaming with the reveal of the UltraGear Gaming Laptop. This has the distinction of being the first gaming laptop the company has produced, and it seems to have the specs to make it a solid machine.

Image credit: LG

While LG revealed most specifications about the UltraGear Gaming Laptop (17G90Q) today, one thing remains a partial mystery for now: the CPU. LG says that the laptop will be outfitted with an 11th-gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H processor but stops short of confirming the specific options that will be available. Prospective buyers will probably get to choose between a few different options, but those are being kept under wraps for now.

That’s okay because the rest of the UltraGear Gaming Laptop’s specs were revealed today, and “beastly” seems to be the best word to describe them. The UltraGear Gaming Laptop uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, along with either 16GB or 32GB of RAM. The fact that there are two RAM options reinforces the notion that buyers will be able to pick from a selection of CPUs when the laptop releases next year.

The display on this laptop sounds particularly noteworthy. It clocks in at 17.3 inches, so it’s pretty big, and while it only hits 1080p, it also sports a 300Hz refresh rate and covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut. If you’re all about high frame rates in the PC games you play, that 300Hz display will help you achieve them, though it might be a little overkill for most PC gamers.

LG also says the display has a 1ms GtG response time, but the fine print in LG’s announcement indicates that this is the response time at 300Hz. The laptop comes with 1TB of storage and dual M.2 SSD slots, suggesting users can add more storage after buying. As you might have already figured, it also comes with an RGB keyboard, with LG saying that users can customize each key’s lighting through the UltraGear Studio software.

LG notes today that the UltraGear Gaming Laptop borrows some design cues from the company’s Gram laptops, with a total thickness of 21.4 millimeters and a weight of 5.82 pounds (2.64kg). While that certainly isn’t as light as a mainstream consumer laptop might be, it’s certainly lighter than some of the dedicated, high-power gaming laptops out there.

The UltraGear Gaming Laptop has an array of IO ports as well, with a USB 4 Gen 3×2 Type C port (with USB PD-out and Thunderbolt 4), a USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 (USB PD-Out and DP), two USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 ports, a 4-pole 3.5mm jack, HDMI, power, and a microSD slot. WiFi 6E via Intel Killer Wireless, two-way speakers supporting DTS:X Ultra, and a full HD webcam round out the miscellaneous features to make for an impressive gaming laptop, at least on paper.

Unfortunately for us, LG is making another announcement without telling us what is arguably the most crucial detail, as it hasn’t revealed the price for the UltraGear Gaming Laptop yet. The company says it will launch in the United States and South Korea in early 2022, so we’ll have to wait until we’re closer to that launch before we learn more about pricing. However, even without concrete details, it’s safe to expect the UltraGear Gaming Laptop to be an expensive machine given the specs that were revealed today, so get ready to dig deep if you want to own of these.