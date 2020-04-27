LG Velvet mid-range specs come with a high-end accessory

Those hoping for a new kind of LG premium flagship may have had their dreams already crushed by LG itself. In one teaser, the company confirmed the LG Velvet would run not on a Snapdragon 865 5G but a Snapdragon 765 5G. That earmarks the phone as a “mass premium”, a.k.a. mid-range handset but the latest leaks about the Velvet’s specs and partner accessory could at least increase its appeal among LG fans.

To be fair, the Snapdragon 765 is meant to slot in between the premium 865 platform and Qualcomm’s true mid-range Snapdragon 600 series. Performance won’t be the best, of course, but the 765 at least packages 5G and many of the higher-end Snapdragons’ technologies, or at least that’s the official spiel.

LG VELVET Spec

SD765 5G, 8+128G(External memory support)

Front 16MP

Rear 48MP OIS + Wide 8MP+ Depth 5MP

IP68, 4300mAh. in-display Fingerprint Sensor

AI sound, stereo speakers

fast charging, wireless charging, MIL

source : https://t.co/hxbctzdJCU pic.twitter.com/XCUr6j7nCS — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) April 24, 2020

The rest of the LG Velvet’s specs might not be that bad at all based on this leaked spec sheet. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are still plenty and the 4,3000 mAh battery is decent. LG’s cameras haven’t exactly been noteworthy so the figures for the 48MP main camera and 8MP wide camera might not mean much yet.

More curious, however, is the rumor that the LG Velvet will have its own Dual Screen accessory, something that’s being corroborated by yet another leak. Whether LG will offer that bundled with the phone will depend on what price range it will be aiming for. Still, it’s interesting how LG may be bringing a signature flagship feature to this new mass premium line.

I can't find the best way to add the watermark yet so yeah, watermark free leak this time. Anyway, here's your 1st look at the LG Velvet and it's Dual Screen accessories pic.twitter.com/2SdpfjXPAU — Your favourite Chun is back (@Boby25846908) April 23, 2020

To be honest, LG phones always look great on paper and often also great in practice. It might be the company’s curse that, despite those great points, it still struggles to stand out from the Samsungs and Apples of the market. It’s exactly for that reason that it’s undertaking this redesign venture but only time will tell if a market strained by the COVID-19 pandemic will be receptive to those changes.