LG Velvet launch roadmap revealed: Here’s what to expect

Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen a lot from the LG Velvet. The phone is already available in Korea, but today, LG revealed that it will soon be launching in other regions around the world. The roll out will first happen in regions around Europe, and then in the weeks to come, we’ll see the phone spread to new markets in North America, Asia, and more.

There are a few interesting things about the LG Velvet, but perhaps one of the most interesting is its processor: the Snapdragon 765G, which comes with an integrated 5G modem to save on space and power. The Velvet is compatible with the LG Dual Screen, and the phone itself features a 6.8-inch P-OLED display that outputs at 2,460 x 1,080 resolution.

On the inside, we’ll see that Snapdragon 765G paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though as with many Android devices, the built-in microSD slot means that you can expand storage by up to 2TB. The battery comes in at 4,300mAh and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.

The front-facing 16MP camera is housed in what LG calls “Raindrop” cutout that’s supposed to evoke “imagery of falling rain.” We’re not sure we’d go that far, though it’s easy to imagine some users preferring this to a larger notch or a hole-punch cutout on the display. On the back, you’ll find a triple camera array that offers a 48MP main lens paired with an 8MP wide lens and a 5MP depth lens. The phone even includes a headphone jack, which is definitely a rarity these days.

The phone will be arriving in several European markets this month, namely Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and Poland. In the weeks following that launch, we’ll see the phone spread to North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. No word on specific regions, release dates, or pricing was revealed today, but we’ll let you know when LG shares more.