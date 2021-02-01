LG Velvet finally receives Android 11 LG UX 10 update

LG has been making rounds in mobile news lately but not in a good way. Rumors about the almost inevitable shutdown of its mobile business are becoming stronger even as it tries to pique interest in its less traditional smartphones, like the promised LG Rollable phone. In the meantime, there are still concerns about the company’s ability to even continue supporting its current lineup. At least one of those worries might now be over as LG starts rolling out Android 11 to its nominal 2020 flagship.

LG launched only two notable smartphones last year, disregarding the LG V60 ThinQ 5G that was a remnant of the company’s past strategy. There is, of course, the eccentric LG Wing and its swiveling screen but before that, there was the more traditional LG Velvet, the first of a new line of phones that ditches the letters and the numbers for more memorable names.

Although launched way back in May, it wouldn’t be until December last year when LG would finally start its Android 11 beta program from the phone. Surprisingly, it only took the company a little over a month to start rolling out the stable version of the update to the LG Velvet.

The changelog for the update shared by Piunika Web barely mentions anything at all except the Android OS upgrade. The update does, however, also bump up LG’s own custom UX experience to version 10, just to be extra confusing. The 2.25GB update hopefully also carries the January security patches.

The catch is that the update is currently only rolling out in South Korea where the beta was also started. There is no known timeline for the global rollout, much less any indication when other 2020 phones will receive Android 11 as well.