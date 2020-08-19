LG Velvet 5G UW on Verizon is pretty and pretty expensive

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Surface Duo may be hogging the spotlight in both good and bad ways but they aren’t the only non-conventional smartphones around. LG is working to remind everyone that its smooth Velvet, at least in name, is also available and at a fraction of that price. It’s still more than half the price of Microsoft’s first true smartphone even if you opt to buy the phone from Verizon who is offering it for $100 more than other carriers.

There are some things going for the LG Velvet aside from its price, like a second screen you can opt to remove if you don’t need it, unlike the Surface Duo. It also works with some styluses utilizing Wacom-based Windows Ink technology, something the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can only dream of.

Of course, that affordability does come at a cost, with the LG Velvet being a mid-range phone at heart with a Snapdragon 765G processor and only 6 to 8 GB of RAM. The display also doesn’t boast any of the fast refresh rates that its peers do, not to mention a “regular” FHD+ resolution, and the cameras have still to be judged. Given LG’s track record, however, expectations aren’t that high.

Still, price is a very compelling factor and the LG Velvet’s retail $599 mark in the US is admittedly tempting. If you buy it from Verizon, however, you will be paying $699 in total instead. That’s the price you have to pay for using the phone on the carrier’s 5G UW (UltraWide band) network.

The wait is over. The LG Velvet 5G UW is coming to @Verizon this Friday and it's the only place you can get it in Aurora Red, which is the best color ever. pic.twitter.com/cYvMj7O291 — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) August 18, 2020

In exchange, though, you will be able to grab the LG Velvet 5G UW in a stunning Aurora Red color. Availability starts on Friday, August 21 but, don’t worry, Verizon has financing options available, ranging from a regular $29.17 per month for 24 months to a $350 guaranteed trade-in for upgrading customers.