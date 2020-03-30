LG V60 ThinQ 5G official video released to remind you it’s still coming

Dismal Galaxy S20 sales, Huawei P40 announcement, new Apple iPad Pros, are just some of the highlights in the mobile industry the past few days. Given the situation around the world, it has been a slow and uncertain trudge for that market but the world keeps on turning and products still need to start selling. And just to remind consumers it hasn’t disappeared because of the novel coronavirus, LG has released a promotional video highlighting the LG V60 that you can buy, along with its Dual Screen partner, starting next week.

You might find it strange that LG devotes only 15 seconds out of its 120-second promo video to the V60 ThinQ’s real feature, its dual screen. The entire video, however, plays out as if playing on two screens, as if LG is implying they really should go together. Which, of course, is just as puzzling because the Dual Screen has to be purchased as part of a bundle rather than coming inside the box.

This video does put the focus on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G’s cameras and for good reason. Having only two on its back, it will most likely be seen as the phone’s weakest point. LG will most likely try to play up how good the images are without having to resort to the gimmicks most smartphones have these days.

Based on our initial hands-on, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G definitely retains its intriguing proposition, but only if you buy into the Dual Screen idea and buy the Dual Screen itself. Beyond that, the company will admittedly have a difficult time selling the phone, especially if carriers and retailers will be selling it on its own.

US carriers are, of course, offering bundled promos for the phone, though the prices will definitely make you think twice. Ranging from $900 to $950 with the Dual Screen, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is definitely on par with more expensive flagships this year but with fewer punches to make to stand out beyond its second screen.