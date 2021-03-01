LG V60 ThinQ 5G in the US gets Android 11 finally

Before LG set about re-imagining and rebranding its smartphones, the mouthful that is the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, with a “UW” appended in some cases, landed in the US before all hell broke loose around the world. To some extent, it is the last of its kind, closing a chapter in LG’s history. It sadly wasn’t that celebrated, thanks to numerous reasons, but now owners of the last “V” phone have another reason to celebrate as it is the first LG phone in the US to get the much-awaited Android 11 update.

To be clear, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is first only in the US. The overall title of first to Android 11 belongs to the LG Velvet but that update was confined to South Korea only. The company became largely silent after that, however, so it’s definitely a pleasant surprise to hear more action on that front.

In the US, the V60 ThinQ 5G was made available from carriers, especially from Verizon where it took advantage of its Ultra-Wide Band mmWave 5G, hence the “UW” in its name. The Android 11 update has so far been spotted for T-Mobile and Verizon, though AT&T probably won’t be that far behind.

T-Mobile is pretty slim on the details other than the fact that it also includes the February 2021 security patches. Verizon has more to share, listing a few of the key changes brought by Android 11 itself, like official chat bubbles support and a redesigned Quick Settings panel. Unfortunately, it also only has the January 2021 patches.

In addition to its historical significance, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G could be considered to be the last “high-end” LG flagship, as far as specs are concerned, that is. Most of its traits, however, have been carried over to the LG Velvet, like the Dual Screen accessory, while the LG Wing and upcoming LG Rollable take LG’s smartphones in a different direction.