LG Stylo 6 brings a stylus-toting mid-range phone to Boost Mobile

The combination of a coronavirus pandemic and the increasingly steep prices of premium phones may have forced many consumers to rethink their mobile lifestyle. In the US alone, first-quarter sales figures revealed that a Samsung mid-tier handset was, in fact, the best-selling phone for the first three months of 2020. Just in time for that sudden but perhaps temporary shift in buying trends, LG and Boost Mobile are launching the Stylo 6 for a pinch of affordable content consumption and creation.

Just like its predecessors, the LG Stylo 6 isn’t really meant to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Note line. The absence of a pressure-sensitive active stylus makes it less ideal for professional-looking artwork, for example. That said, when it comes to scribbling down notes quickly or even adding some personal touches to photos, the thin stick could do just was as well for many users.

The Stylo 6 isn’t even meant to compete with even the cheapest Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It’s a mid-range phone through and through, powered by a relatively older MediaTek Helio P35 with only 3GB of RAM and 64 of thankfully expandable internal storage. That said, the large 6.8-inch screen does at least reach 2460×1080 pixels for comfortable Full HD viewing.

There are three cameras on the back still sporting LG’s old design. Don’t expect to shoot masterpieces with the 13MP main camera, though, nor will the 5MP wide-angle take breath-taking panoramic shots. The 13MP front-camera will probably be serviceable, depending on the lighting.

If the LG Stylo 6 reads as a disappointment, then you might be missing the entire point of the phone. At $220, it’s meant more as a reliable and affordable 24/7 companion. And with Boost Mobile’s $40 discount, it may appeal even more to those on a tight budget these days.