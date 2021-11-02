LG smart TVs get a free Apple TV+ three-month trial

There was a time when it seemed that LG was all in on Google’s ecosystem. Of course, it still had to play ball with competing platforms, like Amazon’s Echo and Apple’s Home, but it felt like Android, Google Home, and Google Assistant got some preferential treatment on LG’s devices and appliances. These days, however, LG has shifted to playing on everyone’s court, especially Apple’s. It boasted being one of the first third parties to get support for Apple’s technologies, and it is now flaunting that relationship with a free Apple TV+ trial for its smart TV owners.

In 2019, LG’s TVs were the first to support two of Apple’s most coveted smart home technologies. It brought HomeKit as well as AirPlay 2 to a select few of its LED and LCD sets, opening the doors for Apple fans to control their smart homes and enjoy their content on a bigger screen.

Last year, LG was even prouder when it got the Apple TV app while its Android TV competitors would have to wait for more than a year to be graced with Apple’s presence. That app gave LG smart TV owners the ability to access the Apple TV+ service, but that naturally requires a paid subscription in the first place. In case they haven’t yet, LG is now giving them one less reason not to even try it out for themselves.

The company is now offering a free three-month trial period for Apple TV+ that’s available on all compatible LG smart TV models from 2016-2021. Of course, that only applies to regions where Apple TV+ is available in the first place. LG isn’t missing the opportunity to advertise those smart TVs’ features like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a better Apple TV+ experience.

This Apple TV+ promotion can be redeemed by eligible LG smart TV owners until February 13, 2022. Although most likely completely unrelated, the timing of this announcement amusing comes at a time when Google and LG are taking jabs at each other over Android phones, making this enticing Apple partnership almost like a slap in Google’s face.