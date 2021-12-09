LG smart TVs finally get Google Stadia support, but only certain models

Google’s cloud-based gaming platform Stadia is now available on certain LG smart TVs. The new support eliminates the need to purchase and use a separate device for accessing one’s Stadia library, though it’s important to note that only newer LG models running specific versions of the company’s webOS support Google’s gaming service.

LG smart TVs join the Stadia lineup

Unlike a regular “dumb” television, a smart TV features more robust hardware that powers a built-in operating system. Some manufacturers like TCL and Westinghouse bundle their smart TVs with third-party operating systems like Fire TV and Roku OS, while other companies like LG sell smart TVs that feature the company’s own operating system.

LG’s smart TV platform is called webOS; it provides users with direct access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, apps that provide information on things like the weather, and more. In an announcement today, the South Korean company said some of its smart TVs also now offer Google Stadia (via PRNewswire).

Stadia subscribers can download the app in the LG app store on their smart TV, but only if the model runs webOS 5.0 or webOS 6.0. This means only newer smart TV models support the cloud-based gaming platform — if your model was made before 2020, there’s a good chance it isn’t included. The native support is available in all 22 markets where Stadia is available.

What is Google Stadia?

Google Stadia is one of a growing number of cloud-based gaming platforms. Rather than purchasing typically expensive hardware like a console to play games, cloud-based services like Stadia allow users to stream content over a high-speed Internet connection.

Because the heavy-duty work takes place on Google’s servers, players are able to fire up their favorite titles — including AAA games — on a huge variety of devices otherwise incapable of running high-end games. Gamers can, for example, play Stadia games on an Android smartphone or tablet, their existing laptop using Chrome, or with the Chromecast Ultra, a 4K HDR streaming dongle that costs $109 USD.

Assuming the gamer has access to high-speed Internet service, Stadia is a great way to play the latest games without spending a bunch of money — and it is particularly great for consumers who already own smart TVs, but only if those models are supported. By adding native Stadia support, LG has given some of its customers the option of joining Stadia at minimal costs, requiring them to merely buy a compatible controller and the games they want.

Beyond Stadia

While Stadia is a great platform, it’s not the only cloud-based game streaming service on the market. Last month, LG announced a GeForce NOW app beta test for select 2021 webOS smart TV models, paving the way for access to NVIDIA’s own cloud gaming platform. The GeForce NOW service is particularly useful for gamers who have already purchased a number of titles because the platform connects with existing PC gaming stores.

Consumers who aren’t concerned with native LG smart TV support can also check out PlayStation Now, Sony’s own cloud-based game streaming platform. PS Now provides access to a huge library of PlayStation games dating back to the PS2 era, though they can only be streamed on the PS4, PS5, and Windows PCs. There’s also Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming platform offered as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, providing customers with access to more than 100 console games on mobile devices and Windows PCs.