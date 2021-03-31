LG rumored to announce the fate of its mobile business next week

Last year was a bad time for nearly everyone and every market, even the usually strong smartphone industry. While all companies were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic one way or another, those that were already experiencing financial difficulties were hit even harder. In the mobile industry, the likes of HTC, Sony, and LG have long been regarded to be struggling hard to keep their ships afloat. If this latest rumor is true, however, it might soon be curtains for LG’s mobile communications or MC division.

Of course, it’s hard to take stock in every rumor or supposed insider tip that comes our way, especially depending on the source of those rumors. LG has always refuted those prophecies of doom, though it chose its words carefully to still leave room for some change in direction in the future. In other words, LG’s official word is that there is no official word yet but this new tip puts a Monday date on that official statement.

According to @FrontTron, LG will announce its final move on Monday, April 5, South Korea time. That announcement will largely revolve around how it will be dismantling its phone division with a 4,000-strong workforce. Those will be transferred to LG’s other businesses like appliance and consumer products, as earlier rumors also claimed.

LG will reportedly try to spin this not as a complete withdrawal from the phone market and will most likely commit to continue supporting existing phones. The leaker, however, doubts that LG will be able to actually deliver on this promise, which would mean it won’t be able to update even those phones that are still under support coverage.

… the software updates, it is unlikely to be done in this situation. It is in many ways unfortunate that the LG phone, which started with the feature phone, ends with the Wing. Final official statement from LG is expected to be announce next Monday, Korea time. (3/3) — Tron (@FrontTron) March 29, 2021

Again, we can’t verify these claims which LG will most likely deny anyway. If true, however, it will definitely be a sad day for the Android market when one of its biggest supporters bites the dust, especially one that has had an important historical impact on Google’s mobile ecosystem.